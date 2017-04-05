The driver of the minivan involved in a crash that killed Garett Fabel in March has been charged with failing to reasonably avoid a collision in a left turn, according to Windsor police.

On March 9, the 46-year-old man collided with Fabel, a 17-year-old motorcycle driver who was driving on Cabana Road near Roxborough Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

The minivan driver is also charged with driving without insurance. The owner of the minivan, a 36-year-old Windsor woman, is charged with allowing her vehicle to be driven without insurance.

Fable was described by his friends as sweet, funny teenager who was an avid motorcyclist.