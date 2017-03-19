The man arrested by police following a fatal shooting late Friday night is now facing charges.

53-year-old William Green of Windsor has been charged with one count of first degree murder.

The Major Crimes Branch of Windsor Police continues to investigate the incident, which is the second fatal shooting in Windsor in the span of a month.

The fatal shooting occurred on Elsmere Avenue, north of Erie Street, shortly before midnight Friday.

Officers arrived to find a 59-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Police seized a firearm they believe was used in the shooting, and said the victim and alleged shooter knew each other.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Windsor Police.