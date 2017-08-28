A Windsor man has been charged with break and enter after the owner of a downtown business spotted a man inside his store early Saturday morning.

The owner drove to the building, located on Wyandotte Street W. near Ouellette Avenue, after his alarm system had been triggered around 4:40 a.m., according to police.

Seeing the man from outside the business, the owner started walking toward the police station when he met up with officers patrolling the area.

Police went to the store where they found a man loading several items onto a dolly cart from the rear of the building. Officers also found several tools, including a screw driver and hammer.

The 35-year-old man has also been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of break and enter instruments.