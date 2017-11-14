A Windsor man is facing aggravated assault and robbery charges after allegedly using a weapon to beat another man and cause "severe injuries."

The 46-year-old victim was transported to hospital with "potentially life-threatening injuries" to his head, arm and leg Saturday around 9:15 p.m., according to Windsor police.

Officers said the man argued with a 23-year-old earlier in the evening over a "transaction dispute."

The younger man later came back to the home on Dougall Avenue with a second man and entered the victim's home brandishing weapons.

After hitting the 46-year-old several times, one of the men allegedly took items from his pocket and the two suspects fled.

Officers searching for second suspect

Police believe the attack was targeted and not random.

The suspect was arrested Monday around 3:30 a.m. on Tournier Street near Baby Street without incident.

A second, 35-year-old suspect has been identified and investigators are continuing to search for him.