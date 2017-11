Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a Windsor man with possessing unmarked cigarettes.

The OPP said they conducted a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Kenesserie Road on November 10.

During the stop, police located several cartons of unmarked cigarettes in the vehicle.

As a result, a 56-year-old Windsor man was charged with possession of unmarked cigarettes, contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act, driving a motor vehicle while under suspension, and driving a motor vehicle with no currently validated permit.