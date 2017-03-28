A Windsor man faces several charges after failing to stop for provincial police and throwing "large quantities" of an unknown substance out his window.

The 48-year-old was driving east on the 401 and refused to stop when Chatham-Kent OPP tried to pull him over. He was seen throwing something out the window and when he was stopped an officer saw marijuana in his vehicle.

The man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, failure to stop for police and having an improper licence plate light.

He will appear in court on May 4.