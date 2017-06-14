A Windsor man has been charged with possession of stolen property after a video of him driving a stolen Jeep was shared on social media.

Police started investigating Monday morning after a man reported his Jeep was stolen overnight. The man posted online about his stolen vehicle and received several responses, including a video of a man in the Jeep.

The complainant passed the video to police who identified the man shown in the video.

Officers found the Jeep on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. on St. Luke Road near Edna Street. The man from the video was discovered nearby and arrested without incident.

Further investigation revealed the licence plates on the Jeep had also been reported stolen from parked vehicles.

A 30-year-old man faces two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, and one charge each of possession of stolen property and breach of probation.