A man and woman from Windsor are facing more than 70 charges in connection with a spree of break and enter incidents at apartment buildings.

Police started investigating in October, after nine break and enters were reported over a four-day period.

Many of the incidents also involved the theft of vehicles, personal property or property damage, according to police.

A 30-year-old Windsor man faces the following charges:

10 counts of possession of property under $5,000 obtained by crime

Six counts of possession of identity documents of another person

10 counts of mischief for property damage under $5,000

Possession of break and enter tools

two counts of theft under $5,000

Theft of a motor vehicle

Breach of probation

A 28-year-old Windsor woman faces the following charges:

10 counts of possession of property under $5,000 obtained by crime

Six counts of possession of identity documents of another person

Eight counts of mischief for property damage under $5,000

Four counts of break and enter

Two counts of theft under $5,000

Breach of probation

Sgt. Steve Betteridge said community members should be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police.

"Many property crimes commence with a stranger to the area walking about to see what materials are available to easily steal," he stated in a media release.