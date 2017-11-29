A man and woman from Windsor are facing more than 70 charges in connection with a spree of break and enter incidents at apartment buildings.
Police started investigating in October, after nine break and enters were reported over a four-day period.
Many of the incidents also involved the theft of vehicles, personal property or property damage, according to police.
A 30-year-old Windsor man faces the following charges:
- 10 counts of possession of property under $5,000 obtained by crime
- Six counts of possession of identity documents of another person
- 10 counts of mischief for property damage under $5,000
- Possession of break and enter tools
- two counts of theft under $5,000
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Breach of probation
A 28-year-old Windsor woman faces the following charges:
- 10 counts of possession of property under $5,000 obtained by crime
- Six counts of possession of identity documents of another person
- Eight counts of mischief for property damage under $5,000
- Four counts of break and enter
- Two counts of theft under $5,000
- Breach of probation
Sgt. Steve Betteridge said community members should be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police.
"Many property crimes commence with a stranger to the area walking about to see what materials are available to easily steal," he stated in a media release.