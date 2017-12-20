A long line of people stretched onto the street outside of the Downtown Mission, where 200 turkeys were given away to those in need.

The frozen birds were donated by local businessperson Sam Sinjari.

"He wants to prove that everybody can do a little bit," said Ron Dunn, executive director of the mission. "He's obviously in a position where he can do a lot. But his message really is a challenge to everybody to do what they can."

Windsor police joined Sinjari at the giveaway.

Local businessperson Sam Sinjari gives away turkeys he donated to the Downtown Mission. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"It's really exciting. It's the first time we've had our friends from the police department out helping Sam give out the turkeys, so we're really excited," said Dunn.

Sinjari donated turkeys for Thanksgiving as well, said Dunn, and he wanted to do it again for the holidays.

A long line of people waiting for free turkeys from Sam Sinjari. Windsor police is helping to distribute at the Downtown Mission. pic.twitter.com/yvCHNrYlXg — @StaceyJReports

Those in line for the birds had to get a ticket for one ahead of time.

But Dunn said those who were not able to get a turkey can always stop in at the mission for a meal. They serve food every day.