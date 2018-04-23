Skip to Main Content
Windsor man, 19, wanted for first degree murder in February death of senior

Police are looking for Yusif Ali and warn public not to approach him and just call 9-1-1

CBC News ·

Police are looking for a 19-year-old man wanted for first degree murder in the February homicide of ​an elderly Windsor man.

Leonard Damm, 73, was found dead at a home on Bloomfield Road in Sandwich Town on Feb. 18, according to police. 

Just last week, police reported officers searched a home on St. Joseph Street and seized several items believed to be connected to the killing.

Now authorities say they're looking for Yusuf Ali and believe he may have fled the country.

  • black male
  • slim build
  • approximately 125 lbs
  • approximately 6'3" 

Police are urging the public not to approach Ali if they see him and to call 9-1-1 immediately.

They add investigators believe he acted alone and are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

