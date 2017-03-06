Windsor's proposed mega-hospital could come with a new library branch.

Officials from the Windsor Public Library and regional hospital announced a new partnership Monday morning to "explore the possibility" of including a new branch at hospital's yet to be constructed location on County Road 41 and the Ninth Concession.

"The concept is an information hub that brings our customers inside a state-of-the-art, regional healthcare facility and promotes further partnerships and collaboration," said Library CEO Kitty Pope, explaining about 40 per cent of library reference questions are health-related.

"This location gives us a unique opportunity to partner with medical professionals and offer new services to the community," she added.

.@windsorpublib is partnering up with @WRHospital to explore the possibility of opening a new site at the proposed mega hospital pic.twitter.com/h6Tokr2D7I — @RimaHamadi

The library system currently has nine locations and is looking for ways to expand services to better serve South Windsor.

The potential project is supported by the board of directors for both organizations and discussions into the necessary space and the way the library would operate are ongoing.

"We are waiting for approval to move to stage two in the planning process," said hospital president David Musy,. "Once that happens, we can take this vision and explore the countless ways this partnership can benefit our patients, staff, visitors, partners in medical research and education and the larger community."