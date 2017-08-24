Staff at Windsor Public Library locations could be learning basic Indigenous greetings if the board votes to adopt a four-point plan in response to a call for action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In 2015, the TRC released a report asking all levels of government and institutions to "redress the legacy of residential schools" by adopting 94 Calls to Action. The Canadian Federation of Library Associations established a committee of its own and said libraries can play a role in facilitating public education.

Now the WPL will be considering a list of ways it can meet that mandate by improving access to Indigenous resources, incorporating Indigenous content into programming and outreach, building staff understanding and demonstrating respect for Indigenous peoples.

"The Windsor Public Library board is very conscious of these kinds of requirements in terms of being inclusive to the whole community," said CEO Kitty Pope. "I'm really pleased the board is looking at this and moving ahead."

Windsor Public Library CEO Kitty Pope said she's happy the board is considering ways to better meet the needs of Indigenous communities. (CBC)

The library has decided to allocate part of its $11,464 Discard Reserve Fund to buy resources by and about Indigenous peoples along with highlighting Indigenous contributions to local history through the Famous Windsorites portal.

Library locations will also mark Indigenous Month in June with displays and events and the bookmobile will travel to Indigenous community events.

Staff will also learn basic greetings and study the new resources and programs during their development day.

The goal is to demonstrate respect for Indigenous people by ethically collecting "Aboriginal Knowledge" and by connecting with "First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations within Windsor," states the library report explaining the plan.

The library currently has five employees who identify as First Nations, Inuit and Métis, according to Pope, and the organization has been working with them to ensure their services are meeting the needs of those communities.

"They talked a lot about making sure we have lots of digital resources," she said. "For students, whether they're Indigenous or not, being able to get those resources easily becomes really important."

Pope said the library could also boost its resources on residential schools. Local resources are lacking because there were no residential schools in Windsor-Essex.

For Pope, the report is about ensuring the library continues to serve Windsor and everyone who lives here.

"Libraries are a cultural hub and part of the 21st century," she added. "We are not a dinosaur of musty old books, we really are relevant."