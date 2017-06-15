Windsor drivers will soon see signs advertising a "zipper" merge appearing along the E.C. Row.

City staff met Thursday morning and agreed the road-sharing strategy is the best solution to fix the lines of traffic stretching down the expressway because of construction between Howard Avenue and Walker Road.

"The signs are being made," said Windsor's executive director of operations, Dwayne Dawson. "We're going to ask drivers to utilize both lanes of traffic up to merge zone and then merge one car at a time."

When lanes are reduced, traffic experts say the most efficient way to keep the flow moving is for people to take turns squeezing into the remaining lane of traffic — and only at the last possible opportunity. It's called "zipper" merging.

Dawson said the city's move comes after requests from multiple motorists. The new promotion material should be ready next week.

Motorists can get frustrated with zipper merging, particularly when they are in the main lane and other drivers are whizzing by and getting into the stream of traffic ahead of them, according to traffic psychologist Dwight Hennessy.

The zipper merge is the proper way to merge, according to the Alberta Motor Association. (AMA)

"We get upset with them because we think they're breaking the rules, and when other people break rules, we have this judgment, he told CBC News. "I think that legitimizes in our own minds not to let them."

Often this frustration leads to drivers in the main lane refusing to let others merge.

What happens when drivers don't zipper merge?0:59

Despite the urge to send that message, Hennessy — a Buffalo State University professor — says letting someone else go ahead can actually be in your best interest because when vehicles flow smoothly everyone gets where they need to a little quicker.

But not everybody is buying into the idea. Vanessa Ruth said she thinks zipper merging could be dangerous.

"That's a lot of cars all coming into one space at one moment in time," she said. "It really congests things."

Others, including professional driver Keith Wheeler, said they're warming to the idea.

"It would be good for everybody," he said. "I think it will be good."