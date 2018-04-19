Windsor Korean veterans searching for next-of-kin of fallen soldiers

Are you related to Joseph Tellier, Clifford Donald Weir, Earl Alva McIntyre or Robert James Jones? Or do you know them?

If so, the Korean War Veterans Association in Windsor is looking for you.

The association has been assisting with a tree project along the Highway of Heroes, the section of the 401 from Trenton to Toronto. It's hoped more than 100,000 trees will be planted along the route as a "living tribute" to Canada's fallen soldiers.

Last November, seven trees were planted near the highway in honour of soldiers from Windsor-Essex who died during the Korean War. Certificates have been issued to the families — but not all have been located.

Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre spoke to association president Pete Remdenok about the search.

Tap on the audio player to hear that conversation.

Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre speaks to Pete Remdenok of the Korean War Veterans Association of Windsor. He's hoping to track down several area veterans or their kin to present them with a certificate of honour from the federal government. 7:16

To contact Remdenok, call (519) 945-0909 or email peteremdenok@gmail.com.