Local MPPs call alleged harassment at former Windsor jail "unacceptable"

Two local MPPs said the harassment a former corrections officer allegedly faced while working in a former jail is "unacceptable."

Earlier this week CBC News had the story of a local woman who claims her fellow correctional officers distributed intimate photos of her, left her equipment soaked in urine and called her and her unborn daughter racist names, while she worked as a guard at the Windsor Jail.

Rick Nicholls is the MPP for Chatham-Kent-Essex and is also the Official Opposition Community Safety and Correctional Services Critic for the Progressive Conservatives.

"First thoughts that come to my mind is there is no place in any environment for irresponsible comments due to one's ethnicity or comments made of a sexual nature," said Nicholls, who admitted this is not the first time he has heard about situations like this in provincial detention centres.

Nicholls said that management must listen to the staff and take the appropriate action. He also said more training is needed for people working in this industry.

"If they don't get the proper training and create the awareness, they will continue to do it," he said.

Chatham-Kent MPP Rick Nicholls. (Rick Nicholls)

"The ministry itself takes this very serious and they have to instill the serious nature of these allegations especially in the minds of their superintendent and supervisors," Nicholls said.

Taras Natyshak is the NDP MPP for Essex. He said something like this can't be tolerated in any workplace, "let alone a public facility under the watch of our provincial government."

Natyshak said it is important to encourage workplaces to support people who feel as though they have been harassed at work and quickly make sure those workers are protected.

"We are in an era where that isn't accepted anymore, and it shouldn't be."