While many Windsorites will mark St. Patrick's Day by sitting down at local restaurant or pub, members of the Emerald Isle Dance Society will spend the feast day of Ireland's patron saint almost entirely on their feet.

Two troupes will be performing across the region Saturday for a total of 11 shows in Windsor-Essex and eight in Metro Detroit.

"Absolutely insane is the only word for it," said Patrick Kelly, vice president of the non-profit group. "We can do upwards of 25 to 30 shows in this week."

The kids in the audience really got into the spirit during the Emerald Isle Dance Society performance today.

More than 60 dancers, aged 3 to 21, are part of the school which started in 1987 and is based in a studio on Tecumseh Road West.

