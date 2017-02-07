A city councillor is calling for specific rules around drone use in Windsor parks because of safety and privacy concerns.

City bylaws already regulate "powered models of aircraft," but Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk wants to be sure drones are dealt with in order to make people more comfortable.

"They don't want to have somebody snapping their pictures, taking photographs of their children playing soccer or baseball or in festivals," he said.

Irek Kusmierczyk speaks to reporters following a city council meeting in Windsor. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

People who operate remote control airplanes and similar items already need to get a permit from the city, according to the councillor.

Kuzmierczyk asked staff about drone regulations last year. A report presented to council Monday night indicates the existing bylaws are similar to those in Ottawa and Toronto. The language regulates flying model planes, but not drones specifically.

"I just want to make sure we've got coverage in terms of finding that right balance, where we don't dissuade people from using drones, but we do protect residents that do utilize the parks," he said.