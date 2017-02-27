Ratification votes on a tentative agreement for Windsor's inside workers will take place Monday evening.

Windsor City Council will vote on the deal during an in-camera meeting taking place at 5 p.m.

The workers, represented by CUPE local 543, are scheduled to vote at 7 p.m. during a meeting at the Caboto Club.

Attn Active CUPE 543.1-City of Windsor Mbrs. Lcl 543 has reached a tentative deal. Visit https://t.co/OLlBPUmkQG for updates/ratification pic.twitter.com/gjLLEUgdVZ — @CUPE543

The main issue for members was "bumping language," said union president Mark Vander Voort, who represents about 1,400 workers.

CUPE 543 President Mark Vander Voort speaks to Windsor City Council on January 16, 2017.

The deal was arranged last week after two days of meetings.

Vander Voort would not provide any details about the agreement, but said he hopes members will accept it.

"Considering the circumstances it's the best deal we could come up with."