Teen impaled by golf club to have home renovated for free

It's been two years since Madison Arseneault was impaled by a sawed-off golf club that left her partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

The 16-year-old still hasn't been able to step foot into her own bedroom because of her injuries — despite defying doctors' predictions in her recovery.

"It's just not right," said Jim Scott, a Windsor, Ont. philanthropist and businessman, after seeing where Madison sleeps because she can't make it to the second floor.

She's trapped in the living room with a curtain that separates us. I want her to have that privacy. - Shirley Arseneault, Madison's mother

It's that very moment that prompted Scott to contact everyone he knows to help.

"That's not a place for a young lady to sleep," said Scott. "She deserves her own room, she deserves her own bathroom."

To give her some semblance of a normal life, many business owners are coming together to completely renovate the family home and ensure Madison's bedroom is no longer in the living room.

An accessible renovation

To date, roughly 65 people have committed to adding 800-square-feet to the home. Madison will get a new main-floor bedroom, accessible bathroom and kitchen, a garage with a lift and a back deck with a hot tub to help with her injuries.

"I was ecstatic. I cried," said Madison's mother Shirley Arseneault, after learning about the project.

Madison Arseneault's mother Shirley says the family home isn't accessible for her daughter who is still partially paralyzed and requires a wheelchair. 1:02

Shirley simply wants something most parents probably hate — the ability for her daughter to be a "typical teenager," get angry and slam the door to her bedroom.

"She's trapped in the living room with a curtain that separates us. I want her to have that privacy," she said.

Defying doctors' predictions

Last month, CBC News reported Madison defied her doctors' predictions that she'd never be able to walk again. And although she's still living with partial paralysis, she can walk short distances with the help of a cane.

It was May 25, 2016 when Madison's life was turned upside down. She was running along the Ford Test Track as a part of her nearby school's gym class. She then suddenly left the track, fell, and had a sawed-off golf club jab her in the head.

City crews had put the golf club in the ground, with string tied to it, as they painted lines on the soccer field. Now, the family is suing the city and school board for $20 million.

We have to get over this hump. This hump is killing us. This project has to be a start to our new beginning. - Shirley Arseneault, Madison's mother

At home, Madison's childhood room and the entire upper level remains deserted. Shirley said it's too emotional to walk upstairs.

"When I go up there, I cry. I cry all the time," Shirley said. "She still has things on the door that she had on there, I won't take them off."

Renovations a way to heal

Shirley hopes the renovations to her home will be a way for her to heal and move forward.

"We have to get over this hump. This hump is killing us. This project has to be a start to our new beginning," she said.

As for Madison, her spirits remain high even though it's challenging to live in her own home. Her entire left side is numb and vision is blurry.

Madison Arseneault, 16, was injured two years ago while running at a city park, tripping on some wire and being impaled by a sawed-off golf club. 0:24

The bathroom is cramped and barely fits a wheelchair. Although she loves to bake, the kitchen isn't very functional either.

"The hallway is really small because I have the lack of vision, I bump into things a lot," said Madison.

However, Madison admits the most difficult part is not having her own room.

"A daybed, that's the only thing I asked for," she said.

The Holy Names Catholic High School football team wears 'Team Madison' t-shirts and helps demolish a garage in preparation for the renovations. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The family said it's heartwarming to see all of the community support, all to improve Madison's life. Even the football team at Holy Names Catholic High School helped with demolition, wearing their Team Madison T-shirts.

If not for this help, the family said they'd "probably would have just had to make do."

In total, it would cost roughly $200,000 to renovate the Arseneault home. The family, however, isn't paying a dime.

BK Cornerstone and NOR-BUILT Construction are both heading-up the project, alongside Scott, president of Ground Effects Ltd, who's facilitating the work. Many construction crews and other companies are donating time, supplies, cash or just offering a discount to make this happen.

Work is expected to be finished in August.