A Windsor man is facing animal cruelty charges after a video camera allegedly recorded him slamming a dog against a wall and striking it on the head several times.

The executive director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, Melanie Coulter, said the incident occurred in September 2016, but it took some time to locate the person who was finally charged on Christmas Eve.

Coulter called the video "shocking" and "disturbing."

"Even our investigators who have seen a lot were horrified by what they saw," she said. "It was just such a violent act against a small little dog who was doing nothing."

The man has been charged with causing distress to an animal under the Ontario SPCA Act, a charge that carries a possible sentence of two years in jail or a $60,000 fine.

According to the animal welfare worker, the man was caring for two small dogs while their owner was in hospital. The video was brought to investigators after the incident was seen during a routine review of elevator surveillance footage.

Coulter said Andy, a five-year-old shih tzu, is doing well now and is back in the care of its owner, who had nothing to do with the violent acts.

The accused will appear in provincial offences court on Feb. 6.