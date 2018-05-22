Two people charged with human trafficking after woman assaulted, robbed

Two people have been arrested in what Windsor police allege is a case of human trafficking.

Officers were called to a downtown hotel last Wednesday about a woman in distress.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

The next day, the victim told police she started dating a man last summer, and he eventually forced her into prostitution. They had come to Windsor, where she and another woman were to work as escorts. The victim reported she had been assaulted, sexually assaulted, and threatened with a firearm.

The victim claimed that while at a Windsor hotel the man and the other woman assaulted and robbed her.

Chatham-Kent Police arrested a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from the Toronto area.

Charges include human trafficking, receiving material benefit from trafficking in persons, sexual assault and assault.

More from CBC Windsor: