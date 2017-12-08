MP Tracey Ramsey took to the floor during Question Period today to ask about what actions the government is taking to address the Windsor Hum issue.

She said people in the area have contacted her about the persistent humming and that it has begun to get louder.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrew Leslie responded to Ramsey saying the government is aware of the complaints.

"We understand their concern. Our officials have consistently raised the issue with the American counterparts and we'll continue to engage and work to find a solution."

MP Tracey Ramsey speaks about the Windsor Hum during Question Period1:03

The source of the Windsor Hum, which sounds like an idling train engine or diesel transport truck, has been traced to Zug Island in River Rouge, Mich., directly across from west Windsor, according to a federally funded report released in 2014.