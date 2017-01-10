The home building industry in the Windsor region was busy in 2016 with work beginning on 25 per cent more homes than the pervious year, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

"Despite the recent easing, the total number of single-detached starts in 2016 was the highest since 2005," said Anthony Passarelli, a senior market analyst with CMHC, who credited the increase in builds to a higher employment rate and people moving to the area. "That helped to push 2016 total starts to its highest level in more than a decade."

Tecumseh was the only town to record a decline.

Here's a look at housing starts in the area:



TOTAL CMA Dec Year Total CMA down 16% up 25% Windsor down 25% up 34% LaSalle up 158% up 30% Amherstburg down 25% up 35% Tecumseh down 73% down 14% Lakeshore down 28% up 19%

(Source: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)