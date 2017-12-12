The City of Windsor has landed a sports tourism event that's still five years away.

City officials travelled to Missouri to make the pitch for the 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games, which are hosted every two years in either the U.S. or Canada.

That included Mayor Drew Dilkens, Police Chief Al Frederick, Fire Chief Stephen Laforet, along with Sports Tourism Officer Samantha Magalas and officials from Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

Dilkens predicts the games will bring hundreds of competitors and their families to the city, creating business for hotels and restaurants.

"We're thrilled to be setting up another signature event for our city and region," he said in a media release.

The six day event will include traditional sports such as swimming and softball, as well as things such as SWAT competitions and the Toughest Firefighter Alive contest.

While Windsor prepares for the 2022 event, the 2018 and 2020 Games will both be hosted at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.