As of January 1, smoking on hospital property will be illegal. That's according to a new Ontario government regulation under the Smoke-Free Ontario Act.

Windsor Regional Hospital said that all designated smoking areas at the Met and Ouellette Avenue campuses have been removed, in accordance with the legislation.

Anyone caught smoking on hospital property as of Jan. 1st could be subject to a fine of $175 up to a maximum of $5,000 for repeat offenders.

In a press release, the hospital acknowledged that the ban would push smokers off campus onto sidewalks and closer to houses.

"We did send a letter to residents around the Met campus and the Ouellette campus just to let them know in advance that this law was changing," said Steve Erwin, manager of corporate communications at Windsor Regional Hospital. "We wanted to let the neighbours know that this wasn't our decision, this is Ontario legislation and we're asking those smokers to be respectful… think of your neighbours."

Erwin said he doesn't see it being an issue for hospital staff to have to walk further away to have a smoke break, and the hospital is hoping that this ban might prompt more people to look into kicking the habit.

"We are increasing awareness about the benefits of quitting smoking to our staff, and as always we encourage patients to give up smoking through in-patient programs that advises them on how to quit," said the hospital press release.