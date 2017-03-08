The Windsor Regional Hospital is using hugs to help care for infants in the neonatal unit.

A new program called Cuddling Care calls on doctors, nursing staff and volunteers to hold and hug babies too sick or small to leave the hospital.

"Just rocking an infant in your arms, singing softly and cuddling them with warmth and tenderness goes a long way in nurturing the child during early stages of life," said Deb Parent, director of Women's and Children's Services at WRH.

The hospital is looking for volunteer cuddlers to help hold babies when their parents are not present. Befroe being approved, each volunteer will complete health screening, police background check, interviews and a training session.

According to the hospital, there are health benefits to hugging. Cuddling has been shown to be particularly helpful for babies born suffering from Opiod withdrawal, as the result of being exposed in utero to illegal or prescription drugs.

Cuddling can also help settle premature babies who can be irritable when they first come to the neonatal unit.