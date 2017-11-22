Homicide rates in Windsor are down for the 2016 year, according to Statistics Canada.

The number of victims in 2015 was six, but for 2016 there were three victims of homicide, according to the national statistics agency report released on Wednesday.

That puts Windsor at the ninth lowest spot for homicides in census metropolitan areas (CMAs).

Windsor's CMA includes the City of Windsor, Amherstburg, Lakeshore, LaSalle and Tecumseh.

Ontario increase

Province wide, the numbers are up.

Ontario's homicide rate increase by 17 per cent, which is the fifth highest homicide rate among the provinces. Statistics Canada reported that the increase is partly due to more gang-related homicides that year.

Canada rates declining

Homicides are a rare occurrence in Canada, accounting for less than 0.2 per cent of violent crimes reported by police in 2016, according to the Statistics Canada.

Police reported a total of 611 homicides in Canada for 2016, which was two more than the previous year. However, the homicide rate decreased by one per cent, because the overall population has increased, and the rate is calculated per 100,000 population.