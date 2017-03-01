David Formosa, the Windsor man charged with first-degree murder for the city's first homicide of 2017, is set to appear in court today.

The 45-year-old allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Dallas Nelson at a home on University Avenue on Feb. 21.

Dallas Nelson was shot and killed in Windsor on Feb. 2. His family describes him as a loving young man who was an aspiring rapper. (Sydney Filiault)

Court documents obtained by CBC reveal Formosa was previously convicted of uttering death threats and assault while using an imitation handgun in 2005.

In that case he was given a suspended sentence, which took into account nearly four years served in pre-trial custody. He was also sentenced to one year of probation, a 10-year weapons ban and was ordered to provide a DNA sample to police.