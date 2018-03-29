'Vast majority' of Windsor homeowners to see property tax increase

Many homeowners in Windsor will see their property taxes go up more than they thought this year.

The City of Windsor is re-calculating tax bills, because the province is requiring it to lower the rate for multi-residential buildings.

"A vast majority of Windsor homeowners are going to experience an increase in the amount of taxes that they will be billed for the 2018 tax year," said Janice Guthrie, deputy treasurer.

About 7 per cent of homeowners will have no assessment value change, said Guthrie, but 93 per cent "will be impacted in some way," she said.

Guthrie said the tax rates will have to go up more for all other classes, including houses.

"We will — when we produce the final tax bill — try to provide on the back of every tax bill, a reconciliation from last year's taxes to this year's, so that homeowners can actually see what the difference is made up of," she said.



Guthrie said taxes on an average house valued at $150,000 will be $46 higher this year.

The amount any individual homeowner will pay can vary, depending on the assessed value of the house.