Windsor police are investigating a home invasion involving a pellet gun.

Police say a suspect barged into a house on Riverside Drive East near Glengarry Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and homeowner, who suffered minor injuries.

The suspect left a pellet gun at the scene and made off with some stolen goods, according to police.

Police would not say what was taken, but they believe this was a targeted attack and expect to release a suspect description later today.