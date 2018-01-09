Residents in Windsor-Essex may soon get a call asking about their mental health.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced Tuesday it is launching a telephone survey on the subject. Director of Health Promotion Nicole Dupuis said the initiative is a result of a recent update to Ontario's public health standards.

"They lay out ... what we're suppose to address, how we address it and the topic areas of priority for public health significance," she explained.

"In the previous standards, mental health actually wasn't listed in the standards as one of those priority topics and in our new standards, it is."

Survey expected to take 10 minutes

Landline and mobile phones in the region will be randomly selected for the 10-minute survey, which is being conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs.

The survey covers a wide variety of topics, including perceptions of mental health, self-reported mental health and factors such as stress, sleep and overall well-being, Dupuis explained. It will also cover knowledge of existing mental health services.

Results will be shared with community and health organizations and used to plan future mental health programming.

"Our hope is that residents will take the time to do the survey," Dupuis said. "This is really about asking valuable questions related to mental health so that we can have a better understanding of what are some of [underlying] issues and concerns within our community."