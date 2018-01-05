The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed that one person has died in relation to influenza, two days after Windsor Regional Hospital declared an outbreak.

On Jan. 2, officials at the Ouellette Campus of the Windsor Regional Hospital said two flu cases had been confirmed at the hospital and another two cases deemed probable, prompting the declaration of a respiratory outbreak.

The hospital will take special precautions during the outbreak, including asking those with symptoms to remain in their rooms as much as possible or wear a mask.

The health unit said the person had went to a Windsor hospital for treatment. They would not release any more details about the person.

They are urging the public to get a flu shot, as this is expected to be a bad season.

More to come.