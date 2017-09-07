The City of Windsor has brought in additional garbage vehicles to remove the mountains of trash piling up outside flood-ravaged homes.

"We're still trying to firm up some other assistance from other municipalities," said Anne-Marie Albidone, the city's environmental services manager.

Albidone said 10 trucks have been brought in with another 10 arriving Saturday from Toronto.

According to a city press release, 30 additional vehicles are on the road, which is three times the normal amount for garbage collection.

Albidone said they had looked to Detroit for extra help, and that the city was interested. However, environmental, labour, and transportation regulations have made it too difficult to use Detroit's trucks or workers.

"Those three ministries all have regulations tied to garbage collection vehicles, that just aren't the same as the United States," said Albidone.

To divert more resources towards flood clean-up, the city is cancelling recycling collection this week, and asking residents to hold onto their recyclables until next week.

Garbage collection will continue as usual, but there are some delays and the city is asking residents to stay patient.

Praise for @CityWindsorON workers from John Boyko on trip 4 to garbage drop off. pic.twitter.com/pscwt1PajH — @ChrisEnsingCBC