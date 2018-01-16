A 50-year-old homeless man has pleaded guilty to four counts of mischief for spray painting Islamic-themed graffiti on media outlets and bus shelters across Windsor in December.

The Windsor man received a suspended sentence and 12 months probation.

Graffiti on a Windsor bus shelter on Ouellette Ave. (Christopher Blue)

He is also prohibited from going to the places he spray painted.

The incident prompted calls from members of the Muslim community for the graffiti to be treated as a hate crime.