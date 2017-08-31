Fuel prices skyrocketed in Windsor Thursday, reaching 123.9 per litre at many gas stations across the city, and the cost is only expected to continue.

The price spike is being seen across the province and comes on the heels of Hurricane Harvey, which shut down several U.S. oil refineries and left many communities under water.

Gas-price watcher Dan McTeague, the senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com, says prices could go up another seven cents Saturday.

"It's likely we are going to see high, sustained prices as a result of the shortage in the United States," he said.

Harvey, which hit the Houston area before it moved to the Louisiana coast, resulted in the shutdown of roughly 25 per cent of the refining output of the United States, Reuters reported.

The lack of supply comes ahead of the long weekend, which creates even more of a problem as demand increases, McTeague explained.

"That the demand is increasing at a time when there is almost one-third loss in production of gasoline does create cause for concern," he said. "In Canada, we barely produce enough gasoline to meet our own needs."