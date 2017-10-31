August's record rainfall and massive flooding prompted a deluge of 311 calls during the third quarter, easily surpassing dirty yard complaints as the most common beef to the city hotline.

There were 6,593 311 calls related to storm flooding in the third quarter; 1,730 calls related to dirty yards and 1,439 calls related to tree maintenance.

In the two months since the August 28 flooding event, there have been 3,400 calls to the city requesting basement flooding subsidy support. Prior to the storm there were 4,500 calls between 2011 and August 2017.