Windsor's New Year's Day baby is a girl.
The first child to be born at Windsor Regional Hospital in 2018 arrived at 2:22 a.m. Jan. 1, 2018.
Her name is Skylar.
She was born to Christina Quiring, and weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces.
CBC News Posted: Jan 02, 2018 8:17 AM ET Last Updated: Jan 02, 2018 8:17 AM ET
