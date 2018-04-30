Windsor firefighters don't know enough about how to rescue a person with autism, but that's about to change with a new round of training.

To mark the end of National Autism Awareness Month, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is ensuring firefighters will be getting specialized training to deal with anyone on the autism spectrum.

"We have taken great care in crafting this awareness program to ensure the safety of kids throughout our community who have been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder," said fire chief Steve Laforet.

File photo of Fire Chief Stephen Laforet, September 21, 2017. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Whether it's an actual fire or a medical emergency, firefighters would learn how to appropriately deal with a person with autism who may have be having a meltdown or exhibiting some other difficult behaviour.

"If we train the firefighters, they can recognize it for what it is and take steps to adjust," said deputy chief Andrea DeJong.

Windsor fire deputy chief Andrea DeJong. (Tom Addison/CBC)

Part of the training will include how to recognize a person who may have autism and how to get them to calm down.

It's also important for fire crews to realize they're dealing with a child has autism during a fire call.

They may instinctively try to hide during an emergency or stay out of sight of firefighters. DeJong said it's important to teach these kids in school not to hide when firefighters are searching for them.

"We know to start looking in places that we would normally go over and start searching during a rescue, but maybe more intently in certain places," said DeJong.

The fire service is also launching a new program to raise awareness regarding fire safety and those with autism.

This program will be available to both elementary and secondary schools in Windsor.

Firefighters will start to receive autism training beginning Monday.