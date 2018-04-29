Skip to Main Content
Windsor Fire investigating residential blaze in Remington Park

Crews were called to 1505 South Pacific Street around 1 p.m., where smoke was visible upon arrival.

Cause of fire and extent of damages are unclear

CBC News ·
(CBC File Photo)

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services are investigating a house fire in the Remington Park area.

Crews were called to 1505 South Pacific Street around 1 p.m., where smoke was visible upon arrival. An hour later firefighters managed to put the blaze out.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages are still unclear.

More to come

