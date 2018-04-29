Windsor Fire investigating residential blaze in Remington Park
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services are investigating a house fire in the Remington Park area.
Crews were called to 1505 South Pacific Street around 1 p.m., where smoke was visible upon arrival. An hour later firefighters managed to put the blaze out.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damages are still unclear.
