Windsor police have arrested a man after a fatal shooting in the city late Friday night.
Police said officers arrived at the scene on Elsmere Avenue north of Erie Street about midnight.
- Windsor police investigate third shooting in two weeks
- Windsor man charged with murder for first homicide of 2017
Officers found a 59-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died from his injuries after he was taken to hospital.
Police said they arrested a 53-year-old man at the scene without incident.
The Major Crimes Branch is investigating. According to police, the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Officers located a firearm involved in the shooting.
There is no threat to public safety at this time, said police.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.