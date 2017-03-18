Windsor police have arrested a man after a fatal shooting in the city late Friday night.

Police said officers arrived at the scene on Elsmere Avenue north of Erie Street about midnight.

Officers found a 59-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died from his injuries after he was taken to hospital.

Police said they arrested a 53-year-old man at the scene without incident.

Ellsmere Killing

A neighbour came home early Saturday morning to find police officers all over the street after a man was killed during a shooting on Elsmere Ave. near Erie St. in Windsor. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating. According to police, the suspect and the victim knew each other. 

Officers located a firearm involved in the shooting.

There is no threat to public safety at this time, said police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Killing

Police are investigating the scene of a fatal shooting overnight on Elsmere Ave. near Erie St. in Windsor. (Derek Spalding/CBC)