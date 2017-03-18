Windsor police have arrested a man after a fatal shooting in the city late Friday night.

Police said officers arrived at the scene on Elsmere Avenue north of Erie Street about midnight.

Officers found a 59-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died from his injuries after he was taken to hospital.

Police said they arrested a 53-year-old man at the scene without incident.

A neighbour came home early Saturday morning to find police officers all over the street after a man was killed during a shooting on Elsmere Ave. near Erie St. in Windsor. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating. According to police, the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Officers located a firearm involved in the shooting.

There is no threat to public safety at this time, said police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.