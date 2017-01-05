A blast of wintry weather had Windsor commuters navigating slick roads Thursday morning.

Provincial police in Essex County reported numerous crashes on Highway 401 by 9:30 a.m. including a collision in the westbound side of the highway approaching Manning Road, near Maidstone, Ont. that temporarily blocked the left lane.

Essex County OPP - numerous crashes on the 401. Heavy snow falling...

S E E S N O W G O S L O W

Freezing temperatures and blowing snow will continue to fall throughout the day, according to Environment Canada, which predicted a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and winds from the west at 20 km/h.