A blast of wintry weather had Windsor commuters navigating slick roads Thursday morning.

Provincial police in Essex County reported numerous crashes on Highway 401 by 9:30 a.m. including a collision in the westbound side of the highway approaching Manning Road, near Maidstone, Ont. that temporarily blocked the left lane.

Freezing temperatures and blowing snow will continue to fall throughout the day, according to Environment Canada, which predicted a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and winds from the west at 20 km/h.