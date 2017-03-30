The Essex Region Conservation Authority is warning of possible flooding across the region with projected rainfall amounts expected between 45 mm to 55 mm, coupled with wet ground conditions.

While shorelines and low-lying areas near major waterways are at particular risk, the Conservation Authority says the potential for flooding exists across the region, according to the flood watch issued Thursday.

Conservation officials also warn of isolated thunderstorms and heavy winds gusting up to 45 km/h. This could cause shoreline erosion and waves along the southeast shoreline of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee.

Also at risk are the Lake St. Clair shoreline at the western border of Lakeshore, Tecumseh and the eastern city limit of Windsor.

Areas along the Detroit River may experience increased water levels according to the Conservation Authority.