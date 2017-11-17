Imagine trying to use ID that doesn't match your current gender or the way you look. Imagine living in a world without support where you're ostracized by family members and could even face violence.

For members of the transgender community in Windsor-Essex, those struggles can make every day a challenge.

On Monday the region will mark its first-ever Transgender Day of Remembrance with the goal of sharing the transgender experience.

Event organizer and executive director of W.E. Trans Support, Jayce Carver said it's a day that's long overdue.

"The reason we have this event is to memorialize the lives lost in the last year to transphobia and transviolence and to bring awareness transphobia and transviolence are still prevalent in our communities," she explained.

The event is open to everyone and will feature a candlelight vigil and speeches from members of the trans community. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. at Emmanuel United Church and will include a candlelight vigil and speeches from community members who wish to share their experiences.

Welcome Centre women's shelter, supervisor Dawn Toth will be speaking at the event with the hope of making sure trans people know her organization is there for them.

"It's important to provide shelter for the trans members of our community to make sure they are supported," she said, adding it's surprising and upsetting that it's taken so long for Windsor to participate in the international day of remembrance that will be celebrated in more than 100 cities this year.

Dawn Toth from the Welcome Centre women's shelter said it was upsetting it has taken so long for Windsor-Essex to recognize the international event. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Carver said the event is open to everyone, but is especially important for showing trans people they are not alone.

"We want the trans community to come out to this event to know we are visible in this community, working in this community and we want them to feel comfortable coming to trans-identified events," she said.

"It's not better yet. The conversation has started, but we're still working in a society of systems and our system hasn't caught up to the needs of marginalized populations."