Brianna Robinson spent her day taking shifts standing silently in the cold and wind, but compared to the men and women she and her fellow L'Essor students were honouring, it wasn't much of a sacrifice.

The Grade 12 student was part of a series of 'Living Monuments' spread across Tecumseh where students dressed as soldiers became symbols of respect for fallen Canadian service men and women.

"I think it's really nice to be up here and just sacrifice half an hour, which is nothing compared to what they sacrificed, to pay respect to everything they've done," she said. "It's really nice to live somewhere you can pretty much have the freedom to do whatever you want."

‘It’s a reminder of what was sacrificed for Canada.’ Students from L’Essor brave the cold to pay tribute over the next 24 hours. More tonight at 6p @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/JFCo5vBf5O — @ArmsBumanlag

Across the region, hundreds gathered around the cenotaph in LaSalle for a Remembrance Day service.

Spread among the crowd were more than 200 students as part of a concerted effort to ensure young Canadians understand what was sacrificed in years past and to get them involved in Remembrance Day, according to Rev. Stan Fraser.

"It makes me proud," he said.

Veterans and students gathered around the cenotaph in LaSalle Friday for a special Remembrance Day ceremony. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Fraser said he hopes the powerful ceremony will give students a realistic view of war and what it can cost a country.

"When the trumpet sounds the last post it brings me to attention," he added. "When the piper plays the lament I stop and remember, and during the silence I give thanks."