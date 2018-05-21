Photos
Windsor-Essex snaps: Your best springtime photos
Spring has sprung in Windsor-Essex and we're sharing the best photos that you sent to us on our Facebook page.
A look at some of the best springtime photos that you sent in
We hope you enjoy these photos of some of the wildlife around Windsor and Essex County.
Check out the gallery above. If you're using a laptop or desktop computer, click on the squares on the bottom right corner of the gallery to see these photos in a larger format.
Send us your snaps!
We love to use our audience photos for Windsor News at 6, on our website, and on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.
You can share your photos on our Facebook page, or email windsor@cbc.ca.
Make sure to include your name and where you took the photo. We'll always give credit.
