Collisions reported across Windsor-Essex on slippery, snowy morning

Emergency officials across Windsor-Essex reported collisions as drivers woke up to an icy commute.

Manning Rd. re-opens after crash

Manning Road was closed in both directions at Highway 401 after two vehicles crashed on the overpass.

Two people were injured in the head-on crash and had to be extricated, according to Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services. Both were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Manning Rd at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> overpass. Vehicle collision w/entrapment. Extrication in progress.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeshoreFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeshoreFire</a> on scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TECFD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TECFD</a> —@TECFD

E.C. Row re-open but moving slow

Up to 10 vehicles were involved in separate collisions. One crash caused minor injuries and a severed hydro pole.

COLLISION: EC Row Exp Way EB and Huron Church Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Windsor</a> - 2 vehicles on the off ramp . <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> enroute. ^ag —@OPP_COMM_WR

Collision on County Rd. 9

Two vehicles have been cleared from a lane of County Road 9 where it meets County Road 8.

Two collisions in County Rd. 22

OPP are reported two collisions on County Road 22 between East Pike Creek Road and Prospect Drive.

Howard and North Town Line

Minor injuries were reported after a crash on Howard and North Town Line.

Howard & North Town Line. Vehicle collision w/reported injuries. Emergency Services enroute. —@TECFD

Single-car collision on Broderick Road

A car reportedly crashed between Huron Church Road and Kelly Road. Police asked people to drive slowly and carefully this morning.

Tecumseh and Lighthouse Road

A car in Lakeshore was found stuck in a ditch after sliding through the intersection of Lighthouse Road and Tecumseh Road. No injuries were reported.