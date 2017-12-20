Windsor-Essex will receive more than $3.8 million in gas tax revenue to support public transit.

The funding was announced Monday as part of $357.2 million distributed among 105 municipalities by the provincial government.

The money comes from a two-cent-per-litre tax on gasoline sales, an amount the province plans to double by 2021-2022.

Here's how the funding will be divided:

Windsor - $3,521,320

Leamington - $177,066

Tecumseh - $110,510

LaSalle - $56,258

Transportation Mininster Steven Del Duca described the funds as a "clear indication" of the government's commitment to transforming transit in the province.

"More than 90 per cent of Ontario's population will benefit from improvements to their daily transit service so that more people can get where they're going faster."