If promised provincial funding doesn't come through Windsor's mega-hospital project "is over," according to the hospital's CEO.

David Musyj made the comments after a pre-budget consultation with Yvan Baker, parliamentary assistant to minister of finance Charles Sousa, at St. Clair College Thursday.

"We can't delay it any further. We have to move this forward," said Musyj, who added the long delay for funding has him feeling apprehensive. "If we don't receive the funding to move to stage two this project is over."

The CEO said he attended the meeting to make sure the provincial government was aware of the serious need for a mega-hospital.

"It's everything," said Musyj. "Our staff need to focus on the patients. The last thing they need to focus on is heating, cooling , electricity and if infrastructure is going to break down today or tomorrow."

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj pleaded the case of the mega-hospital during a pre-budget visit from Yvan Baker, parliamentary assistant to the minister of finance on Thursday. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Baker said he is aware of how important the need for hospital funding is, but declined to comment on the future of the project saying, "As far as what we can expect I will leave that to the minister of health."

We deserve better

Musjy pointed out that other municipalities in the province, including Vaughan and Oakville, have new hospital infrastructure.

Meanwhile, according to the CEO, Windsor Regional has been stuck trying to upgrade old infrastructure at sites such as Hôtel-Dieu Grace.

"The Flintstones were created the last time work was done on the in-patient floors," said Musyj. "We deserve better in Windsor Essex and we deserve it now."