Windsor-Essex shows support for Humboldt Broncos on social media

The tragic crash that killed 10 Humboldt Broncos players and five staff members has touched people across Canada and the world. Now residents in Windsor-Essex are joining people across the country in showing their support for the team.

Windsor is joining #PutYourSticksOut

Sanjay Maru · CBC News ·
Residents in Windsor-Essex are joining people across the country in showing their support for the Humboldt Broncos. (Kevster Pruce/Timo Halinen/ProLocker)

A bus, carrying members of the Junior A hockey team, collided with a transport truck Friday in Humboldt, Sask.

Now residents in Windsor-Essex are joining people across the country in showing their support for the team.

#PutYourSticksOut in Windsor

The #PutYourSticksOut hashtag started as a text conversation.

And now, it has spread to Windsor.

Michael DiPietro of the Windsor Spitfires posted a photo of a hockey stick and a candle on his front porch Monday.

Coun. Mike Akpata is doing the same and calling on the town of LaSalle to show its support.

The tragedy hits close to home for one Tecumseh resident. Judy Wilder said that her two kids and husband are all playing hockey.

Judy Wilder plans to leave her flag at half mast for 15 days. (Judy Wilder)

"This is just a horrific, horrific thing for anybody involved … When I seen all the flags at half-mast, I ran out and put the flag down," she explained.

One for each of the victims

Knobby's Kids, a youth skating and hockey program, is also leaving 15 hockey sticks outside.

Many people are electing to leave their sticks outside for 15 days.

Beyond the hockey community

It's not just hockey players that are paying tribute to the team.

City workers to wear jerseys on Thursday

The City of Windsor is asking staff to wear a jersey of their choice Thursday in support of the Humboldt community.

"It's my hope this small gesture demonstrates the amount of support that exists in the City of Windsor for our fellow Canadians and that it starts the process of healing for those who have experienced so much sorrow as a result of this tragedy," said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

About the Author

Sanjay Maru

Sanjay Maru is a journalist at CBC Windsor.

