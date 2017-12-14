A strong local economy — in Windsor and across the border in Detroit — is the reason behind an active residential real estate market for 2017, according to RE/MAX's annual report.

The average home sale price in the region was $263,302 this year, an increase of 17 per cent, the report said.

And we can expect more luxury homes to be built in Windsor-Essex next year, as the market is expected to see continued "strong growth" with new-home construction projects in high demand.

However, RE/MAX reports 2018 will be a "sellers market" year as average home prices are expected to increase 9 per cent in 2018.